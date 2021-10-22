COVID-19: New York State Senator Has Breakthrough Infection Of Virus

A state senator from New York has become the latest to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Alessandra Biaggi, the senator in the 34th district of New York representing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County announced on Friday, Oct. 22 that despite being fully vaccinated she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday evening, I tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “While I am fully vaccinated and have taken all CDC recommended safety precautions, I, unfortunately, contracted the virus. I am experiencing symptoms and isolating at home per CDC guidelines.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been more than 112,000 confirmed breakthrough infections, representing approximately 0.9 percent of the fully-vaccinated population 12 years or older.

“As someone experiencing a breakthrough case, I urge everyone unvaccinated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Biaggi added. “The vaccine has proven to slow transmission of the virus and to suppress symptoms, protecting people from more serious outcomes, including death.

“All of us must continue to do our part in protecting our community’s health and safety-- that means getting vaccinated.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.