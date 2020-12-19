COVID-19: New York Launches New Website To Answer Vaccine Questions

You have questions? They have answers.

The New York State Department of Health has launched a new website to address any questions that one may have regarding the new COVID-19 vaccine that is being distributed to hospitals across the state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new website during his latest COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“The website will have all the information, it’s a one-stop-shop for all the information,” Cuomo said while noting the website’s logo was supposed to represent the band-aid that would be placed on an arm after receiving a vaccine.

The website includes information on the vaccine’s availability, the state’s plan to distribute, expected response to the shot, and ways to stay safe during the pandemic until the vaccine is made available to the general public.

New York State has received its initial allocation of 170,000 doses of the Pfizer-developed vaccine, with a new delivery of 80,000 expected in the coming days, which will be earmarked for nursing home residents.

An additional allotment of approximately 346,000 doses from Moderna are expected to be delivered next week, provided the FDA and New York COVID-19 Clinical Advisory Task Force approves the vaccine, which is slated to be announced as soon as Friday, Dec. 18.

“It’s important that we have a wide-reaching public service announcing campaign to get the information out to the general public,” Cuomo said. “We need to get 75 percent to 85 percent of the population vaccinated for it to be effective, and 50 percent of people are still skeptical about taking it.

“So now if you have a question, we have this website, and it will have all the information available that we have.”

The website can be found here.

