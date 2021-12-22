COVID-19: New York Jets Head Coach Tests Positive After Experiencing Symptoms

Robert Saleh, the head coach for the New York Jets, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The football team announced that the 42-year-old Saleh (pronounced: SAH-luh) tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 22, after he experienced symptoms earlier that day.

"Tight Ends Coach Ron Middleton will serve as the head coach until Coach Saleh can clear protocol," the team said.

The news comes as the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in New York, as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant spreads.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the state reported another 22,258 COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of 10.39 percent.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.