COVID-19: New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled For First Time In 258 Years

COVID-19 has claimed its latest victim: the tradition-rich New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Officials have canceled the parade, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, due to concerns of coronavirus, which has rapidly been spreading throughout New York.

The parade had been held every year since 1762.

Prior to the cancelation, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a decision would be made today regarding whether or not the show would go on.

“I’m speaking to parade organizers and the people who are involved to see what they say,” Cuomo said on Wednesday afternoon. “You have to look at the situation in each locale because you do have very different situations throughout the state.

“Why would you risk bringing thousands of people together knowing that this is a virus that easily spreads? And the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the great convening spots of a large number of people.”

Globally, as of Wednesday, there have been 121,503 confirmed coronavirus cases, which resulted in 4,383 deaths. The total in the United States has topped 1,000, reaching 1,016 positive cases, with more than 150 in New York.

New York has been among the hardest-hit states in the country, with 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19, second behind only Washington state’s 279 cases.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.