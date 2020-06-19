Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Photos: Fire Rips Through Two-Story New Hempstead Home
News

COVID-19: New York City Cleared To Start Phase 2 Of Reopening

Joe Lombardi
New York City has been cleared to start Phase 2 of the state's four-phase process of reopening its economy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

New York City has been cleared to start Phase 2 of the state's four-phase process of reopening its economy.

Phase 2 includes office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, outdoor dining, and expanded retail services.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday, June 19 that New York City had been given clearance by global public health experts to enter Phase Two on Monday, June 21.

Office-based jobs include:

  • Professional services;
  • Administrative support;
  • Information technology.

Retail:

  • In-store shopping;
  • Rental, repair, and cleaning;
  • Limited service barbershop and hair salons;
  • Outdoor dining;
  • Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.

Real estate services:

  • Building and property management;
  • Leasing, rental, and sales services.

The following will remain closed in Phase 2:

  • Indoor dining;
  • Large gathering or event venus;
  • In-person gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes;
  • Casinos;
  • Movie theaters;
  • Amusement parks.

Business owners with questions determining whether or not their business is eligible to reopen during Phase 2 can do so by checking the NY Forward business reopen lookup tool here.

