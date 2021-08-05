COVID-19: New York Auto Show Canceled Amid Rising Cases Of Delta Variant

The 2021 New York International Automobile Show has officially been canceled amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Organizers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4, that the event would no longer go forward due to the rising number of cases, and new measures announced by state and local officials to stop the spread of the delta variant.

For the good of NYC, our attendees, and all show workers, the 2021 #NYIAS has been canceled.



Please review our official press release here for additional information: https://t.co/ZZgimF6pLq pic.twitter.com/roR9OkUNPD — New York Auto Show (@NYAutoShow) August 4, 2021

"Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect," New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg said in a statement.

The event had been scheduled to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan from Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 29.

"The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before," Schienberg added. "We firmly believe that will be the case when the Show returns to its regular spring schedule in April 2022."

