COVID-19: New York Amusement Parks, Family Centers, Given Green Light To Reopen

With COVID-19 numbers continuing to drop in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has offered new guidance on reopening amusement parks, indoor family entertainment centers, and summer camps.

Cuomo announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17 that indoor family entertainment centers can open up to 25 percent capacity on Friday, March 26, with social distancing rules and temperature checks put in place.

Any ride or attraction that cannot maintain social distance will remain closed.

Amusement parks will be reopening on Friday, April 9 up to 33 percent capacity with tickets sold in advance.

No specific guidance was provided for summer camps, though Cuomo said they can “plan on reopening” in June with COVID-19 testing in place, providing the COVID-19 numbers keep dropping.

"As of now, overnight summer camps can plan on reopening,”. Cuomo said. “That doesn’t happen until June and we hope the current trajectory stays until (Tuesday), June 1. We’re keeping an eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening."

Aside from face coverings and social distancing, high-touch areas or attractions must be disinfected frequently throughout the day, sufficient staff must be available, indoor areas must enhance their air filtration systems, and retail, food services, and recreational activities must abide by all state-issued guidance.

Additionally, gyms, fitness centers, casinos, and billiards hall will join restaurants and bars with an extended 11 p.m. curfew.

"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Cuomo stated. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place.

"As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."

