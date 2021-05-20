COVID-19: New York Airports To Administer Vaccines To Passengers, Arrivals

Several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to some New York airports for anyone coming into or leaving the state.

In an effort to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that pop-up sites were being set up in seven airports across the state beginning on Monday, May 24.

The sites will be open to anyone departing or arriving at these airports through Friday, May 28:

JFK Airport;

LaGuardia Airport;

Westchester County Airport;

Buffalo Niagara International Airport;

Greater Rochester International Airport;

Syracuse Hancock International Airport;

Albany International Airport.

Anyone receiving a vaccine at the airport will be getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, which will not require travelers to return to get a second dose.

“There are vaccination centers everywhere,” Cuomo said. “There’s no reason not to get it done.”

The new vaccination sites come on the heels of New York successfully running similar pop-up vaccination sites at downstate MTA sites.

"Our vaccination pop-up sites have been instrumental in helping us reach more New Yorkers who need to get vaccinated, and given the success of our pilot program at subway and train stations across the MTA network, we are getting creative once more by bringing the vaccine to our airports," Cuomo added.

"This vaccine is the best weapon that we have to defeat COVID, and we will go anywhere we need to get more shots into people's arms. If you are traveling through or working at one of these airports or just happen to be passing through and you still need to get vaccinated, I encourage you to make time to get your shot so we can finally defeat this virus."

