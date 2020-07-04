COVID-19: New York AG Orders CBD Company To Stop Marketing Products As Treatments

A cannabidiol (CBD) company has been ordered by the New York State Attorney General’s Office to stop marketing products that falsely claim can keep one clear from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered Finest Herbalist, a company specializing in the sale of cannabidiol, to immediately cease and desist the marketing of their product “Pure Herbal Total Defense Immunity Blend" as a means of curing or treating COVID-19.

According to James, “consumers have encountered these claims in email campaigns using titles such as ‘Protection From Corona Virus With Immunity Oil’ and ‘Fight back against the coronavirus outbreak! Pure Herbal Total Defense Immunity Blend.’”

The false marketing has been disseminated through text message advertisements and on websites that falsely claim they belong to news outlets.

In addition to the immediate cease and desist order, the company has been advised to provide a disclaimer on all webpages displaying the product indicating that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including COVID-19.

James noted that the World Health Organization has not identified any specific medicine which prevents or treats COVID-19, making any claim of Finest Herbalist products being effective at combatting or treating COVID-19 a violation of New York State law.

“By misrepresenting the effectiveness of products against COVID-19, companies like Finest Herbalist are giving consumers a false sense of security, putting their very lives at risk,” James said. “Deceptive marketing is never acceptable, especially during a time of crisis; this is a matter of public health and safety. My office will continue to root out companies that attempt to illegally profit from this pandemic.”

