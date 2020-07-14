COVID-19: New Update Released On Hudson Valley HS Graduation Cluster

The spike in COVID-19 cases tied to a graduation ceremony in Northern Westchester has largely “run its course,” County Executive George Latimer said.

More than two dozen positive COVID-19 cases were attributed to attendees at the Horace Greeley High School graduation in Chappaqua, and subsequent parties and events hosted on Saturday, June 20.

Latimer said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday that the spike in Chappaqua led to 27 additional positive cases, though after three weeks, he proclaimed that the spike “has run its course.”

Calling it “good news,” Latimer also noted that none of the 27 who contracted the virus became significantly sick, there were no hospitalizations reported and no fatalities have been linked to the spike

A person who returned from Florida and attended the graduation ceremony and later parties has been credited with bringing the virus to Westchester, Latimer said. The students did not exhibit signs of the virus initially, but later tested positive for the virus.

Of the 27 cases, 21 were reported in Chappaqua residents, three in Mount Kisco, two in Bedford, and one in Pleasantville.

“We saw how this started in Westchester with the index patient in New Rochelle,” he said. “One patient took sick, attended some religious events over a weekend, and inadvertently infected other people at no fault of his own.

“That’s how we went from one to a cluster of 100, to 1,000, into the situation we have now.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.