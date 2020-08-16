Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Study Reveals Which Face Masks Are Best, Worst At Blocking Droplets

Joe Lombardi
Not all face masks and coverings are as effective at blocking respiratory droplets when we talk, cough and sneeze, according to a brand-new study.
Research from Duke University scientists tested the efficiency of 14 types of face coverings being used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N95, used by medical staff, is the most effective, the study found. (Mask No. 14 in image above.)

Three-layer surgical masks also rated high, along with cotton-polypropylene masks. (Mask No. 1 in image above.)

Fleece masks and bandannas offer little protection and may be no different than using no mask at all, the study found. 

Meanwhile, neck fleeces frequently worn by runners were the least effective and actually allowed more droplets to escape than not wearing a mask at all. 

You can view the results here.

