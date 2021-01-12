COVID-19: New Shipment Of Vaccine Received In Rockland Quickly Dispersed

As people scramble for a COVID-19 vaccine, a shipment received on Tuesday, Jan. 12 by Rockland County has already been dispersed.

In a mix of good news and bad news, the Rockland County Department of Health announced on Tuesday it had received the additional doses early in the day, but by late morning, all of the vaccine shot slots had already been filled.

For the lucky ones who did get an appointment for Tuesday, they are reminded to bring proof they are in Phase 1a or Phase 1b priority group, such as an employee ID card, a letter from your employer or affiliated organization, or a recent pay stub and driver's license, the department said.

To register for a vaccine and have a place in a line, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

After you register and prior to receiving the vaccination, you must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. This form can be completed online, and you will receive a submission ID, or you can fill out the form at your vaccination site. The form is online here: https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

If you don't have access to a computer, New York State has also launched a COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline which eligible New Yorkers can call to schedule a vaccination appointment at 1-833-697-4829.

The department said they cannot predict how many more doses will be received this week or in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, wherever you receive your first dose of vaccine you must return to that location for your second dose.

