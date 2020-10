A new school in Westchester has switched to remote learning due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Mamaroneck Union Free School District announced that due to a number of newly-confirmed positive cases, the Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School is closed for in-person learning from Friday, Oct. 16 through Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The district said it made the move "out of an abundance of caution."

