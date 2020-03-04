COVID-19: New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

A new breakdown of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by municipalities in Westchester has been released.
The latest update was released by County Executive George Latimer in a news briefing on Thursday, April 2. (See video above.)
There have now been 67 deaths related to the virus in the county.
A total of 568 have been hospitalized, with 344 currently hospitalized, and 301 hospitalized in Westchester.
- Ardsley 26
- Bedford 44
- Briarcliff Manor 22
- Bronxville 25
- Buchanan 5
- Cortlandt 155
- Croton-on-Hudson 22
- Dobbs Ferry 59
- Eastchester 94
- Elmsford 21
- Greenburgh 206
- Harrison 85
- Hastings-on-Hudson 29
- Irvington 23
- Larchmont 19
- Lewisboro 22
- Mamaroneck Town 46
- Mamaroneck Village 54
- Mount Kisco 74
- Mount Pleasant 99
- Mount Vernon 428
- New Castle 51
- New Rochelle 527
- North Castle 34
- North Salem 5
- Ossining Town 30
- Ossining Village 220
- Peekskill 109
- Pelham 30
- Pelham Manor 27
- Pleasantville 35
- Port Chester 190
- Pound Ridge 4
- Rye Brook 50
- Rye City 44
- Scarsdale 102
- Sleepy Hollow 68
- Somers 43
- Tarrytown 53
- Tuckahoe 32
- White Plains 266
- Yonkers 939
- Yorktown 136
- Unknown 7,231
