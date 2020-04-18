COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Saturday, April 18.

Albany

648

29

Allegany

30

1

Broome

186

8

Cattaraugus

34

0

Cayuga

36

0

Chautauqua

25

0

Chemung

72

1

Chenango

77

1

Clinton

48

1

Columbia

105

4

Cortland

25

0

Delaware

49

1

Dutchess

2,201

59

Erie

2,201

59

Essex

16

1

Franklin

13

0

Fulton

27

0

Genesee

87

4

Greene

82

5

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

47

1

Jefferson

50

0

Lewis

8

0

Livingston

37

3

Madison

105

0

Monroe

1,008

33

Montgomery

34

1

Nassau

29,180

641

Niagara

234

7

NYC

131,263

3,911

Oneida

268

7

Onondaga

492

9

Ontario

69

2

Orange

6,266

182

Orleans

41

7

Oswego

45

0

Otsego

47

3

Putnam

582

4

Rensselaer

164

14

Rockland

9,171

184

Saratoga

244

8

Schenectady

259

9

Schoharie

20

0

Schuyler

6

0

Seneca

18

0

St. Lawrence

98

2

Steuben

160

6

Suffolk

26,143

1,108

Sullivan

524

19

Tioga

32

2

Tompkins

117

0

Ulster

820

32

Warren

94

3

Washington

52

4

Wayne

49

0

Westchester

23,179

703

Wyoming

36

1

Yates

9

1

