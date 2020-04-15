Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

Daily Voice
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Photo Credit: Pixabay

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Wednesday, April 15.

Albany

548

13

Allegany

28

0

Broome

153

7

Cattaraugus

32

0

Cayuga

36

3

Chautauqua

24

1

Chemung

69

5

Chenango

71

3

Clinton

45

0

Columbia

96

12

Cortland

23

1

Delaware

46

1

Dutchess

2,048

114

Erie

1,751

83

Essex

12

0

Franklin

13

0

Fulton

24

2

Genesee

76

0

Greene

73

7

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

40

1

Jefferson

47

0

Lewis

7

0

Livingston

31

0

Madison

105

1

Monroe

884

34

Montgomery

32

0

Nassau

26,715

1,465

Niagara

204

7

NYC

118,302

7,837

Oneida

246

17

Onondaga

449

18

Ontario

62

1

Orange

5,716

138

Orleans

33

2

Oswego

42

1

Otsego

44

0

Putnam

571

13

Rensselaer

124

4

Rockland

8,474

139

Saratoga

227

3

Schenectady

237

2

Schoharie

20

0

Schuyler

6

0

Seneca

18

0

St. Lawrence

92

0

Steuben

151

4

Suffolk

23,278

816

Sullivan

424

9

Tioga

25

1

Tompkins

115

3

Ulster

733

43

Warren

77

0

Washington

42

2

Wayne

48

0

Westchester

20,947

756

Wyoming

34

2

Yates

6

0

