COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of early Saturday evening, April 11.
Albany
446 total cases, 20
Allegany
26, 0
Broome
117, 5
Cattaraugus
19, 1
Cayuga
28, 1
Chautauqua
21, 1
Chemung
60, 1
Chenango
61, 1
Clinton
43, 0
Columbia
77, 3
Cortland
17, 0
Delaware
39, 0
Dutchess
1,744, 146
Erie
1,472, 63
Essex
12, 2
Franklin
11, 0
Fulton
21, 3
Genesee
67, 2
Greene
37, 3
Hamilton
3, 0
Herkimer
37, 1
Jefferson
44, 1
Lewis
6, 0
Livingston
30, 1
Madison
99, 0
Monroe
767, 25
Montgomery
29, 0
Nassau
22,584, 1,072
Niagara
167, 11
New York City (five boroughs)
98,308, 5,924
Oneida
181, 9
Onondaga
380, 11
Ontario
56, 5
Orange
4,847, 315
Orleans
24, 0
Oswego
37, 1
Otsego
43, 2
Putnam
494, 7
Rensselaer
96, 5
Rockland
7,477, 355
Saratoga
187, 5
Schenectady
194, 3
Schoharie
12, 0
Schuyler
5, 0
Seneca
16, 1
St. Lawrence
80, 2
Steuben
119, 2
Suffolk
19,883, 1,191
Sullivan
340, 22
Tioga
19, 1
Tompkins
108, 3
Ulster
589, 59
Warren
44, 1
Washington
31, 5
Wayne
42, 1
Westchester
18,729, 652
Wyoming
31, 1
Yates
2, 0
