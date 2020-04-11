Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

Daily Voice
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of early Saturday evening, April 11.

Albany

446 total cases, 20

Allegany

26, 0

Broome

117, 5

Cattaraugus

19, 1

Cayuga

28, 1

Chautauqua

21, 1

Chemung

60, 1

Chenango

61, 1

Clinton

43, 0

Columbia

77, 3

Cortland

17, 0

Delaware

39, 0

Dutchess

1,744, 146

Erie

1,472, 63

Essex

12, 2

Franklin

11, 0

Fulton

21, 3

Genesee

67, 2

Greene

37, 3

Hamilton

3, 0

Herkimer

37, 1

Jefferson

44, 1

Lewis

6, 0

Livingston

30, 1

Madison

99, 0

Monroe

767, 25

Montgomery

29, 0

Nassau

22,584, 1,072

Niagara

167, 11

New York City (five boroughs)

98,308, 5,924

Oneida

181, 9

Onondaga

380, 11

Ontario

56, 5

Orange

4,847, 315

Orleans

24, 0

Oswego

37, 1

Otsego

43, 2

Putnam

494, 7

Rensselaer

96, 5

Rockland

7,477, 355

Saratoga

187, 5

Schenectady

194, 3

Schoharie

12, 0

Schuyler

5, 0

Seneca

16, 1

St. Lawrence

80, 2

Steuben

119, 2

Suffolk

19,883, 1,191

Sullivan

340, 22

Tioga

19, 1

Tompkins

108, 3

Ulster

589, 59

Warren

44, 1

Washington

31, 5

Wayne

42, 1

Westchester

18,729, 652

Wyoming

31, 1

Yates

2, 0

