COVID-19: New Rules Launched For These Cluster Zones, Including In Rockland

New rules have been announced for COVID-19 hotspots in New York State that have cropped up in cluster zones in Brooklyn, Queens, and Broome, Orange and Rockland counties.
The new rules will be in effect for a minimum of 14 days.
The state's plan was developed in consultation with national public health experts including Dr. Noam Ross of EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota and former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden.
The initiative is composed of three steps:
- Take dramatic action within the cluster.
- Take action in the area surrounding the cluster to stop the spread.
- Take precautionary action in the outlying communities.
The initiative will currently apply to clusters in the following areas:
- Brooklyn (One Area, Red, Orange and Yellow) - Click Here for Map
- Orange County (One Area, Red and Yellow) - Click Here for Map
- Queens (Two Areas, Red, Orange and Yellow) - Click Here and Here for Maps
- Rockland County (One Area, Red and Yellow) - Click Here for Map
- Broome County (One Area, Yellow) - Click Here for Map
The initiative will divide clusters and the areas around them into three categories with successively higher restrictions within each one:
Red Zone — Cluster Itself
- Houses of Worship: 25 percent capacity, 10 people maximum
- Mass Gatherings: Prohibited
- Businesses: Only essential businesses open
- Dining: Takeout only
- Schools: Closed, remote only
Orange Zone — Warning Zone
- Houses of Worship: 33 percent capacity, 25 people maximum
- Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care
- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table
- Schools: Closed, remote only
Yellow Zone — Precautionary Zone
- Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity
- Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
- Businesses: Open
- Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table
- Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday.
The enforcement of the zones will go into effect as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 7 and no later than Friday, Oct. 9.
Fines for the sponsors of mass gatherings in violation of state public health rules will be increased to $15,000.
