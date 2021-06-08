COVID-19: New Pop-Up Vaccination Site To Open On In Spring Valley

A pop-up COVID vaccination site is being set up in the Hudson Valley as New York looks to get shots in the arms of the areas with the state’s lowest vaccination rates.

This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York can lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions if 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, highlighting the ZIP codes with the lowest rates.

In an effort to bolster the vaccination numbers in the Hudson Valley, Cuomo announced that a pop-up site would be set up at the Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center on Bethune Boulevard on Saturday, June 12 in Spring Valley.

“Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Cuomo stated.

Ten other sites are set to open across the state as it looks to reopen.

“Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations,” Cuomo added.

“The vaccine is safe and effective -- and if we want to defeat this virus, we need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible."

