COVID-19: New Increase In Indoor Dining Capacity To Take Effect In NYC

Relief is on the way for New York City restauranteurs as the state continues lifting restrictions on indoor dining.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reopened indoor dining in New York, while extending the curfew for bars and restaurants to 11 p.m. as the state continues to see improved COVID-19 numbers.

Cuomo announced on Friday, Feb. 19, that as of Friday, Feb. 26, restaurants and bars in New York City may increase their capacity from 25 percent to 35 percent indoor occupancy, which is consistent with guidance in neighboring New Jersey.

“What's happening now is people in New York City - Staten Island and Manhattan - are going to New Jersey to those restaurants, so it's not really accomplishing a purpose,” Cuomo said.

The move comes as many restauranteurs have been calling for a loosening of restrictions as many businesses have been forced to close or have been hit hard financially during the pandemic.

The rest of the state is still limited to 50 percent capacity, and all restaurants must continue socially distancing tables, require face coverings, and limit party sizes to prevent spreading the virus.

“We appreciate that the governor is following the data, listening to our voices, increasing occupancy,” the New York City Hospitality Alliance posted in a statement. “We hope to continue this path and increase to at least 50% occupancy safely as soon as possible.”

