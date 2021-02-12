COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were seven new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland this week, though the number of active cases countywide dropped by several hundred.

In Rockland, the death toll rose to 858 as of Friday, Feb. 12, while the number of active cases dropped from 1,838 to 1,743 over the course of the week, according to the latest data from the county Department of Health.

A total of 59 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, down from 72 earlier in the week, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 36,247 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 560,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Feb. 12:

Spring Valley: 276;

Monsey: 204;

New City: 162;

Suffern: 160;

Nanuet: 127;

Stony Point: 100;

Pomona: 88;

Haverstraw: 88;

Pearl River: 84;

Garnerville: 71;

Nyack: 69;

Congers: 51;

Valley Cottage: 41;

West Haverstraw: 37;

West Nyack: 33;

Orangeburg: 26;

Blauvelt: 26;

Tappan: 20;

Thiells: 18;

Sloatsburg: 15;

Sparkill: 14;

Piermont: 11;

Tomkins Cove: 10;

Palisades: 7;

Hillburn: 5.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

