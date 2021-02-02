COVID-19: New Death Reported In Rockland; Active Cases Drop; Here's Latest Breakdown

There was one new COVID-19 fatality reported in Rockland over the weekend, though the number of active cases countywide continues to drop.

In Rockland, the death toll rose to 836 as of Monday, Feb. 1, while the number of active cases dropped by more than 300, from 2,614 on Friday, Jan. 29 to 2,311, according to the latest data from the county Department of Health.

A total of 76 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, up from 71 on Friday, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 34,174 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 525,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Feb. 1:

Spring Valley: 358;

New City: 297;

Monsey: 201;

Suffern: 186;

Nanuet: 175;

Stony Point: 114;

Haverstraw: 111;

Nyack: 105;

Pearl River: 103;

Garnerville: 99;

Pomona: 95;

Congers: 70;

Valley Cottage: 62;

West Haverstraw: 59;

West Nyack: 49;

Blauvelt: 37;

Sloatsburg: 36;

Orangeburg: 29;

Thiells: 28;

Tappan: 27;

Palisades: 21;

Piermont: 16;

Tomkins Cove: 15;

Sparkill: 11;

Hillburn: 7.

There were 150,199 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 1, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,067 new cases for a 5.47 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,067 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,503 patients in ICU, and 1,004 are currently intubated. There were 146 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been 25 straight days of the seven-day average infection declining, from a peak of 7.94 percent on Jan. 4 to 4.95 percent on Feb. 1, the first time it was under 5 percent since Dec. 6, the beginning of the "holiday surge" of COVID-19 cases that began with Thanksgiving.

"The holiday surge has tapered off and we're on the decline," Cuomo added. "It's the first time we've had this low of a positivity rate since the beginning of December, which was just at the start of the holiday surge. So we saw the infection started spreading on Thanksgiving."

Statewide, there have been 1,427,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.48 million tested. There have been 35,466 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

