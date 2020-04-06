COVID-19: New Data On Deaths By Age Group, County Released By New York State

New data on the number of deaths in New York due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by age group and county has been released by the state health department.

The age group with most of the state's 4,159 COVID-19 deaths is 70 to 79 with 1,096 (26.3 percent). It's followed closely by the 80-89 age group with 1,076 (25.8 percent). (See image above showing breakdown by all age groups).

The majority of deaths have been New York City residents.

Here is a breakdown of deaths by residents of these counties:

Kings (Brooklyn), 973

Queens, 949

Bronx, 663

Manhattan, 390

Nassau, 381

Westchester, 211

Suffolk, 199

Richmond (Staten Island), 153

Rockland, 71

Orange, 37

Erie, 26

Monroe, 16

Putnam, 14

Dutchess, 12

Albany, 6

Sullivan, 4

Schenectady, 4

Onondaga, 4

Columbia, 4

Broome, 4

Ulster, 3

Saratoga, 3

Herkimer, 3

To see the lists for all counties and age groups, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.