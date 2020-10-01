COVID-19: New App Alerts NYers If They Were In Contact With Someone Who Has COVID

Residents of New York can now learn on their smart phones if they’ve come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

That's because there's now an app for that.

It's called COVID Alert NY. You can download it here.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to sense proximity to another phone with the same app, but not geographic location. It does not track your location or use GPS.

The NY app works in conjunction with similar apps in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

