Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
COVID-19: New Alert Issued For Exposure At Store In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Tractor Supply Company in Patterson.
Tractor Supply Company in Patterson. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a retail store in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked at or visited Tractor Supply Company, located at 1253 Route 311 in Patterson, from Monday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 7, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the store during that time frame.

Those who were at the store during those days should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

  • fever,
  • chills, 
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, 
  • fatigue,
  • muscle or body aches, 
  • headache, 
  • new loss of taste or smell,
  • sore throat, 
  • congestion or runny nose, 
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • diarrhea.

Contact your physician with any concerns, the department said.

