COVID-19: New Alert Issued For Exposure At Store In Area

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a store in the area.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked at or visited Patterson Auto Body at 2597 Route 22 in Patterson from Monday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 23 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at Patterson Auto Body on those days, the department said.

Those who were at the store during the days should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue,

muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

Contact your physician with any concerns, the department said.

