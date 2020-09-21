COVID-19: Moratorium On Evictions Extended Again, Cuomo Announces

A new executive order will extend rent relief measures regarding COVID-19-related commercial evictions for another month.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, Sept. 21 that he has signed a new Executive Order the state's moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures through Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Cuomo said the move extends protections previously put in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors who face financial hardships due to the pandemic. The measure includes retail establishments and restaurants.

The extension of the protection gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional “time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward,” Cuomo added.

The order was first announced in March at the outset of the pandemic to ensure that New York businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 could not be forced out or leveraged due to the public health emergency.

That order was then extended through August, and later through September, before Cuomo announced the latest extension.

"The pandemic remains far from over, and we need to continue protecting the business owners supporting their families amid restrictions necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo said. "That's why it's the right decision to extend the eviction ban for commercial tenants another 30 days.”

Cuomo said that there were 58,319 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, resulting in 573 (0.98 percent) positive cases. There was one new virus-related fatality and currently 468 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.