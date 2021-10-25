COVID-19: Moderna Vaccine Safe, Effective For Children Ages 6 To 11, Company Says

Moderna has declared that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and has produced a strong antibody response in children between the ages of 6 and 11.

A new study of children in that age group found that the vaccine is safe to administer 28 days apart, according to the company and National Institutes of Health, which used shots with a 50 microgram dose of the vaccine, half the dosage for adults.

In total, nearly 5,000 children participated in the study, the results of which were announced in a press release, but have yet to be peer-reviewed or published in a journal.

The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, fever, and pain at the site of injection, and the company said the analysis showed a "favorable safety profile.”

Moderna also said it plans to submit the data to US and European regulators, which could pave the way for authorization of the vaccine in children between 6 and 11.

“We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

“We look forward to filing with regulators globally and remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic with a vaccine for adults and children of all ages.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.