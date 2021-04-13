COVID-19: Moderna Vaccine Appointments Available This Week At Rockland Health Department

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in the Hudson Valley for those still in need of a vaccination.

The clinic, hosted by the Rockland County Department of Health, will offer first dose appointments on Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15 at the Health Department at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona.

Those interested in the shot must be available to receive their second shot on Wednesday, May 12, or Thursday, May 13, the department said.

The shot is available to all state residents 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment visit the department's COVID-19 website here.

If you do not have access to a computer and need assistance in scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, eligible residents can call the Rockland County COVID Call Center at 845-238-1956 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday (except holidays).

Individuals being vaccinated must provide proof of eligibility. If you have health insurance, please bring your benefit card with you. The vaccine is free; however, the health department can collect an administrative fee from insurance plans.

"The Moderna Vaccine uses MRNA technology which continues to prove to be safe and effective. This vaccine is an important public health tool to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic," said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

If you are a Rockland County resident aged 60+ and need assistance making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, sign up for the Senior COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist by calling the Rockland County Office for the Aging at 845-364-2110, Monday through Friday (except holidays), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spanish and Creole speakers are available.

