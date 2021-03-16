COVID-19: Moderna Begins Vaccine Trials For Children, Babies

Moderna is moving forward with its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, testing it in children six months to less than 12 years old as the company reviews the effectiveness and safety of the shot in younger Americans.

As part of the study, researchers will be giving two injections 28 days apart of either the Moderna vaccine or a placebo, to the children being tested.

The current Moderna vaccine has only been authorized for use in those 18 and older.

Kids who get the vaccine will receive one of three possible doses, from 25 micrograms up to 100 micrograms – the same dose that received an emergency authorization for use in adults from the FDA.

In total, approximately 6,750 children in North America have been enrolled in the study, which is taking place in at least eight states.

Once the first shot is given, researchers will then monitor the children and look for any side effects, and to determine if the test subjects are able to tolerate the vaccine.

Doctors are expected to check in with families at least twice after each injection, followed by monthly check-ins.

Parents will also make diary entries marking their child’s progress, which will be submitted to researchers for evaluation.

Pfizer, one of two other companies that have an authorized vaccine in the U.S. is also researching the effectiveness of their vaccine on younger people, though their study includes less than 2,500 participants all between the ages of 12 and 15.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 38 million people have been fully vaccinated in the U.S., 11.5 percent of the country's total population. More than 71 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, said that “it is humbling to know that 53 million doses have been administered to people in the U.S.”

“We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 study of adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population.”

