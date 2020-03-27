Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Looks To Secure New Temporary Hospital Sites, 12K More Join Surge Healthcare Force
News

COVID-19 'Milestone': Respiratory Therapist Extubates First Patient In Two Weeks

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Holy Name Respiratory Therapist Brenda beams after extubating her first coronavirus patient after two weeks.
Holy Name Respiratory Therapist Brenda beams after extubating her first coronavirus patient after two weeks. Photo Credit: Jeff Rhode

A photojournalist at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey caught a respiratory therapist at just the right time.

Jeff Rhode had minutes to spare while working his way from the 6th floor to the second, the ICU when he stumbled upon Brenda "taking a much-needed break" on Wednesday, March 25.

The health care worker was on a phone call staring at the New York City skyline, Rhode said.

"After a polite 'hello,' she told me: 'It's not a sunny day, but it is a great day,' with a smile," the photographer said. "The first patient since the craziness started two weeks ago had been extubated -- a milestone."

The breathing tube had been removed.

The patient told Brenda how M&Ms were her weakness, and seemed happy, Rhode wrote.

"Thinking about this day is the first time I've actually broken down," Rhode said.

Follow Holy Name Medical Center on Facebook or Rhode on Instagram for more vignettes like this one.

Holy Name Respiratory Therapist Brenda beams after extubating her first coronavirus patient after two weeks.

Jeff Rhode

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.