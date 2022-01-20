Contact Us
COVID-19: Mild Cases Can Cause Memory Issues Months After Infection, Brand-New Study Finds

Nicole Valinote
A recent study has found that those who experienced mild COVID-19 can still suffer from attention and memory deficits for months after recovering.

A new study has found that those who experienced mild COVID-19 can still suffer from attention and memory deficits for months after recovering.

The University of Oxford reported that participants in the study completed memory and cognitive ability tests, with a focus on cognitive functions that are important for daily life.

The researchers compared the results of participants who had previously had COVID-19 to those who hadn't.

The study found that those who had previously had COVID-19 performed well in most abilities, including working memory and planning, but had "significantly worse episodic memory" for up to six months after having COVID-19.

Researchers also found that those who had gotten sick had a "greater decline in the ability to sustain attention over time" for up to nine months, compared to those who hadn't had COVID-19.

"What is surprising is that although our Covid-19 survivors did not feel any more symptomatic at the time of testing, they showed degraded attention and memory," said Dr. Sijia Zhao, of the Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford. "Our findings reveal that people can experience some chronic cognitive consequences for months."

