COVID-19: Mask Off - Hochul Drops Mandate For Businesses, Schools Could Follow Soon

The indoor mask mandate is being largely lifted in New York as the state continues to recover from the January surge of new infections.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9 that she is lifting the mandate requiring a mask or proof of vaccination to enter indoor places, including restaurants and bars.

The move is effective as of Thursday, Feb. 10, though local counties, cities, and businesses can still opt to enforce mask-wearing at their discretion.

“We are not where we were in early December,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers did the right thing to get through the winter surge, and we can now lift the statewide mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses starting tomorrow.”

Another large decision is looming for Hochul, who announced that the mask mandate in schools will remain in place for at least another week until after students return from winter break on Monday, Feb. 28.

That mandate is set to expire on Monday, Feb. 21.

“I spoke with teachers, superintendents, and parent representatives yesterday about keeping schools safe and open,” Hochul said. “We’re getting tests out so kids can come back safely from (break) and I expect to make an assessment on masks based on the data in early March.”

Masks and facial coverings are still required indoors at these locations, per the latest update from Hochul:

State-regulated health care settings;

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes;

Correctional facilities;

Schools and childcare centers;

Homeless shelters;

Domestic violence shelters;

Public transportation settings.

“Masks have been a successful part of our toolkit to fight COVID, and New Yorkers must keep wearing them in certain places throughout the state,” Hochul said. “We’re in a new phase of the pandemic, and we need to keep being smart and using the tools we have to fight COVID.”

