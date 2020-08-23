COVID-19: Marist College Suspends 15 Students For Violating Guidelines At Off-Campus Party

More than two dozen students have been suspended by Marist College in Poughkeepsie after a party in which many failed to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and the college's president is threatening to close the campus if it happens again.

"I would like to emphasize how strictly we’ll be enforcing our policies and the serious disciplinary consequences students will face if they don’t abide by them, including suspension and dismissal from the college," President Dennis J. Murray said in a statement to the college community. "We have already suspended 15 Marist students for not following our guidelines at an off-campus party, and if this trend continues, we’ll have no choice but to completely close the campus and require students to finish the semester online.

"None of us wants this outcome to occur, so please help us to ensure it doesn’t happen."

Murray said he hopes that what motivates students to comply with health and safety rules isn’t the threat of punishment, but "rather respect for others and concern for the common good."

"Please don’t be a knucklehead who disregards the safety of others and puts our ability to remain on campus at risk," he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.