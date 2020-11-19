COVID-19: Maps Released For Newly Added Cluster Zones In Area

Coverage area maps of the 13 new COVID-19 “yellow zone” micro-clusters in the Hudson Valley have been released by the state as it continues combating the virus.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new clusters (see above) in parts of Westchester, Rockland, and Orange counties as the positive infection rate fluctuates.

Rockland County

Click Here for Map

Orange County

Links to Maps Below:

Newburgh/New Windsor,

Middletown,

Highland Falls

Westchester County

Links to Maps Below:

New Rochelle,

Ossining,

Tarrytown,

Yonkers,

Peekskill

In the Hudson Valley region, the positive infection rate of New Yorkers tested rose from 4.3 percent on Monday, Nov. 16 to 4.6 percent on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and back down to 3.9 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The current seven-day average is at 3.84 percent. Only Western New York (4.85 percent) and the Finger Lakes (3.89) have a higher average.

According to the state Department of Health, in the Rockland “yellow zone,” the week-to-week positive infection rate:

Sunday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 6: 2.96 percent;

Sunday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 11: 2.23 percent;

Current seven-day average: 2.32 percent.

In the Westchester and Orange County “yellow zone,” the week-to-week positive infection rate:

Sunday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 6: 7.46 percent;

Sunday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 11: 9.34 percent;

Current seven-day average: 7.96 percent.

"If you look around the country, around the world, COVID is surging,” Cuomo said. “In New York, we are not immune to what's happening around us - and with the cold weather and holiday travel, from here to January is going to be very dangerous.

“We're going to add some additional micro-cluster zones,” he continued. “While some areas have improved over the past weeks, other parts have seen a higher positivity rate."

In the past 24 hours, 195,239 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 5.310 testing positive. The 2.72 percent infection rate is down from 3.43 percent the day before.

The positivity rate in the state’s micro-clusters is at 4.11 percent, and the statewide rate excluding those clusters would be 2.38 percent.

“These next few weeks will be challenging with the holidays, especially since we all want to see our loved ones after the year we have had, but we cannot let our guard down,” Cuomo added. “Love is sometimes doing what's hard - this year, if you love someone, it is smarter and better to stay away, as hard as that is to say and hear.”

