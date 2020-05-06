COVID-19: Majority Now Being Hospitalized In NY For Virus Were Staying At Home, Study Finds

A study of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York found that the majority of patients had been following orders to shelter at home during the pandemic and most were older, unemployed or retired.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, held on Wednesday, May 6 at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has been having hospitals provide information about new COVID-19 patients to help them “target their efforts.”

The preliminary survey included 1,269 responses from 113 hospitals across the state over the course of three days.

According to the survey, 66 percent of the new patients had been adhering to “stay at home” orders, while 18 percent came from nursing homes. (See first image above.)

Preliminary results found that approximately 85 percent of cases were downstate, 73 percent were in patients over the age of 51, and 84 percent were working from home, not using public or private transportation.

For look at where new COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York are coming from by region, see the second image above.

The ages of those in New York now being hospitalized for COVID-19 are shown in the third image above.

Cuomo said the initial findings determined that new patients were:

Not working;

Not traveling;

Predominantly downstate;

Predominantly minority;

Predominantly older;

Predominantly non-essential employees;

Predominantly at home.

“This reinforces what we’ve been saying, that much of how this virus spreads comes down to protecting yourself,” Cuomo said. “Society has done everything it can, now it’s up to you.

“It comes down to personal behavior,” he added. “This is not a group we can target with this information. It’s about personal behavior.”

New hospitalizations were down to approximately 600 yesterday, though there were 232 new deaths, bringing the total to nearly 20,000 since the pandemic began in early March. There have been 1,028,999 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19 with 321,192 testing positive.

