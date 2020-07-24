COVID-19: List Of Hand Sanitizers To Avoid Grows To More Than 75, FDA Says In New Warning

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol ((also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.

The list has now grown to more than 75 products being recalled.

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic when ingested or absorbed through the skin, according to FDA said.

The agency said it's aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.

The FDA advises consumers not to use hand sanitizers listed below, or products with the names or NDC numbers.

This is the latest, updated list of potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA:

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global's Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's Blumen Clear Lear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70% Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global's Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global's Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global's Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global's Assured Aloe

AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Limpo Quimicos' Andy's Best

Limpo Quimicos' Andy's

Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor

Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas' Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas' Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's Daesi hand sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones's ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones's Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones's Keep It Clean

Real Clean Distribuciones's Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

ITECH 361's All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant

Transliquid Technologies's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

