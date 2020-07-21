COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Four NY Bars Suspended For Violations Of State Pandemic Guidelines

Four bars in New York to have their liquor licenses suspended for violating the state’s guidance during the COVID-19 crisis.

Secrets Gentleman’s Club in Deer Park on Long Island and three locations in Queens were found in violation of the state’s social distancing and occupancy mandates, and have been shut down as health officials ramp up enforcement on the state’s guidelines.

State guidance under the reopening plan allows for licensed establishments to offer alcohol as part of outdoor dining as well as takeout and delivery, but it must be sold along with food.

The Queens bars targeted were: The BRIK Astoria and M.I.A. bars in Astoria, and Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth.

“The state will suspend liquor licenses for businesses in violation of health orders,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Local governments must also enforce these rules. We need compliance to stop the spread and keep New Yorkers safe.”

Since enforcement during the pandemic began, the New York State Liquor Authority has suspended 27 licenses and doled out more than 400 tickets for businesses that failed to comply with state orders.

"I'm sorry it's come to this, but it's a dangerous situation," Cuomo said. “Bars are congregations of people milling about, and that is exactly what we are trying to avoid.”

Cuomo has implored New Yorkers not to congregate or mingle at restaurants or bars, and has been on local governments’ heels to ensure they are enforcing the state’s guidelines to reopening.

“There are facts and then there are myths,” he said. “If you are in your 20s you can get sick. And you can make other people sick. You’re not a superhero. But you could become a super-spreader.”

