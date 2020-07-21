Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Four NY Bars Suspended For Violations Of State Pandemic Guidelines

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park
Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

 Four bars in New York to have their liquor licenses suspended for violating the state’s guidance during the COVID-19 crisis.

Secrets Gentleman’s Club in Deer Park on Long Island and three locations in Queens were found in violation of the state’s social distancing and occupancy mandates, and have been shut down as health officials ramp up enforcement on the state’s guidelines.

State guidance under the reopening plan allows for licensed establishments to offer alcohol as part of outdoor dining as well as takeout and delivery, but it must be sold along with food.

The Queens bars targeted were: The BRIK Astoria and M.I.A. bars in Astoria, and Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth.

“The state will suspend liquor licenses for businesses in violation of health orders,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Local governments must also enforce these rules. We need compliance to stop the spread and keep New Yorkers safe.”

Since enforcement during the pandemic began, the New York State Liquor Authority has suspended 27 licenses and doled out more than 400 tickets for businesses that failed to comply with state orders.

"I'm sorry it's come to this, but it's a dangerous situation," Cuomo said. “Bars are congregations of people milling about, and that is exactly what we are trying to avoid.”

Cuomo has implored New Yorkers not to congregate or mingle at restaurants or bars, and has been on local governments’ heels to ensure they are enforcing the state’s guidelines to reopening.

“There are facts and then there are myths,” he said. “If you are in your 20s you can get sick. And you can make other people sick. You’re not a superhero. But you could become a super-spreader.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.