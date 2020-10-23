COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Four Hudson Valley Restaurants Suspended For Guideline Violations

New York State authorities have suspended liquor licenses for 21 more businesses, including four in the Hudson Valley, after finding what it labeled violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

These new suspensions bring the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 238, the state announced on Friday, Oct. 23.

In total, 1,362 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating coronavirus-related rules.

Businesses found in violation of these regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

The locations of the establishments, all restaurants/bars in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and upstate New York, are as follows:

Outside of New York City:

Albany - 1

Jefferson - 1

Nassau - 2

Oneida - 1

Orange - 1

Oswego - 1

Putnam - 1

Seneca - 1

Suffolk - 1

Westchester - 2

In New York City:

Bronx - 1

Brooklyn - 2

Manhattan - 2

Queens - 4

The Hudson Valley establishments cited were:

The Mahopac Inn at 927 South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac, on Sunday, Oct. 4: Following complaints and previous warnings about social distancing violations, SLA investigators were seated at the bar on Friday, Oct. 2, with patrons two feet away on each side, and served by a bartender with a facial covering pulled below his nose, the State Liquor Authority said.

Investigators noted approximately 30 patrons were present, with four standing and drinking while listening to a band.

Less than an hour later, the bar was packed with patrons, including 10 to 30 who were standing at any one time, consuming alcohol, and walking freely throughout the premises without facial coverings, the department said.

Investigators observed a second bartender without a facial covering, and at no time witnessed staff even attempt to enforce social distancing, the department noted.

This business was warned by SLA investigators in early July regarding social distancing protocols and the requirement that all employees wear facial coverings.

El Nuevo Jomas Tavern at 112 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester, on Wednesday, Sept. 30: Officers with the Port Chester Police Department responding to reports of underage drinking found the premises hosting a large party on Saturday, Sept. 26 with approximately 200 guests, despite a maximum legal occupancy of only 90 -- which should be reduced to just 45 under COVID-related regulations, authorities said.

Police noted few patrons were wearing facial coverings, reported confiscating eighteen hookahs, and found the fire alarm system appeared to have been disarmed.

La Botella Bar & Restaurant at 136 Lake Street in Newburgh on Sunday, Oct. 4: On Friday, Oct. 2, following complaints of crowding and social distancing violations, SLA investigators made an undisclosed visit to the premises, finding a live DJ performing and approximately 100 patrons inside -- including approximately 15 patrons dancing and another dozen playing pool, all in violation of state orders.

Patrons were standing two rows deep at the bar, where an investigator was eventually able to order a drink without food from a bartender without a facial covering, the State Liquor Authority said.

Investigators noted that none of the six employees present were wearing facial coverings or even attempting to enforce social distancing, with patrons freely milling about the premises.

La Bohemia Restaurant at 12 East 1st Street in Mount Vernon, on Friday, Oct. 9: On Thursday, Oct. 1, officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department conducted an inspection finding more than 100 patrons inside, over ninety of whom were crammed into a second-floor space that has a normal maximum occupancy of forty-nine, or just under 25 under COVID-related regulations, according to the State Liquor Authority.

Officers reported a nightclub-like atmosphere at the premises, which is licensed as a restaurant, with patrons not wearing facial coverings, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, and flagrantly ignoring social distancing.

In addition, there was no evidence of food being served, the premises was using an unauthorized DJ, and numerous patrons were smoking hookah in apparent violation of the NYS Indoor Smoking Act.

