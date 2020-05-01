COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

There have been nearly 12,000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Rockland County, with the death toll topping 500 since the outbreak began.

The New York State Department of Health is reporting that as of Friday, May 1, there have been 11,708 COVID-19 cases in Rockland out of 30,593 residents tested. There have been 511 deaths reported since the virus began spreading throughout the Hudson Valley in early March.

As of Friday, there were 190 Rockland residents hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25 other patients being tested for the virus.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland County, according to the Department of Health:

Spring Valley: 2,566;

Monsey: 1,438;

New City: 915;

Nanuet: 672;

Suffern: 580;

Haverstraw: 523;

Garnerville: 360;

Pomona: 350;

Stony Point: 324;

Nyack: 299;

Pearl River: 298;

West Haverstraw: 254;

ValleyCottage: 237;

Congers: 231;

West Nyack: 152;

Orangeburg: 133;

Tappan: 114;

Blauvelt: 100;

Thiells: 80;

Sparkill: 58;

Sloatsburg: 51;

Piermont: 45;

Tompkins Cove: 36;

Palisades: 33;

Hillburn: 24.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day cautioned that the county could be heading toward a "financial tsunami" that could be the 2008 recession blush.

"Calling what is heading towards us a 'financial tsunami' could be a huge understatement, as this may make the recession of 2008, where we plummeted into massive deficit and suffered the worst fiscal collapse in the history of our county, look like child's play," Day said.

"The difference this time is twofold ... we have worked very hard over the past six years to reverse that trajectory and unlike then, we will make the hard decisions to protect this county as we navigate these treacherous waters."

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 308,314 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in the deaths of 18,610 New Yorkers.

