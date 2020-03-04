COVID-19: Largest Increase In Daily Death Toll As Number Of Cases Climbs To 102,863 In New York

There were 562 newly reported deaths tied to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, the most fatalities reported in a single day since the outbreak.

At his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, April 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there have been 10,482 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 102,863 cases, four times more than any other state.

There have now been 2,935 deaths reported, up from 2,373 the day before - the biggest single-day increase since the crisis began.

“When this started, New York had airports that were designated as entrance zones,” Cuomo said. “This is an international destination, an international hub. So we have people coming from across the world, so that’s why we’re seeing this sooner and at a higher rate than anyone else.

“There were more deaths and more people coming into the hospital than any other night. This is the most deaths in a single day since this began.”

Of the 102,863 positive cases, 14,810 people are currently hospitalized, including 3,731 ICU patients. Since the outbreak, 8,886 patients have been treated in New York hospitals and later discharged.

New York City and the nine counties that have the most COVID-19 cases, forming the state's Top 10, are listed here, with new cases in parentheses:

New York City: 57,159 (5,350);

Westchester: 12,251 (784);

Nassau: 12,024 (1,437);

Suffolk: 10,154 (1,408);

Rockland: 4,289 (538);

Orange: 2,397 (404);

Dutchess: 809 (142);

Erie: 720 (103);

Monroe: 464 (44);

Albany: 267 (14).

There have now been confirmed cases in every county in the state.

New York has been the state hit the hardest by the virus, with four times more confirmed cases than New Jersey (25,590), California (10,995), Michigan (10,791), and Louisiana (9,150).

Cuomo once again called on New York companies to manufacture essential equipment such as masks, gowns, and PPE needed for healthcare workers.

“We need companies to make the materials,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to me that in New York and in the United States we cannot make these materials. These are not complex materials, and the FDA has the specifications for manufacturers online.”

Cuomo also called on other states to provide equipment and personnel to help New York manage the peak of the virus. He then said that once New York gets over the hump, he in turn will do the same for other states once the virus spreads to them.

“We should be deploying in front of the virus as it works its way across the country. When our curve is over, New Yorkers are going to take what we’ve amassed, take our equipment and our personnel and our knowledge and we will go to any community that needs help,” Cuomo said.

“This has been hard personally. It’s hard to go through this all day, then it’s hard to stay up all night and watch the numbers tick up and you know you’re in charge at the ship.

"I don’t shirk at that responsibility. I’ve been through a lot of hard times and eventually you go through the darkness and find the light.”

