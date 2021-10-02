Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Two New Hudson Valley Community Based Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Launching This Week
News

COVID-19: Judge Rules On NY Curfew For Restaurants, Bars

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A judge ruled in favor of upholding the 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.
A judge ruled in favor of upholding the 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A federal judge has upheld the 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants that was put in place by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the Super Bowl weekend, dozens of restaurants and bars filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to halt the 10 p.m. curfew, which was put in place to limit the spread of the virus as the state contends with a second wave of infections.

However, citing the state’s authority to protect public health during the pandemic, a federal judge in the Southern District ruled that the curfew would stay in place.

“To preserve the public health and mitigate further needless death, Governor Cuomo took drastic steps aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the judge wrote in an order this week. “(Cuomo) was entitled to take these measures pursuant to the police powers delegated to the legislative and executive branches.”

A motion seeking to overturn the state’s curfew was also shot down by judges in Western New York. The curfew had been temporarily lifted for 91 establishments as the proceedings were ongoing, but ultimately officials ruled against them.

“New York State and the country at large are currently in the midst of the most critical stage of the pandemic to date, with death tolls still rising, vaccinations not yet reaching a critical mass, and highly contagious new coronavirus strains proliferating," the motion stated.

“In light of the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the public interest would be served by permitting the ongoing enforcement of the 10 p.m. closure rule.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.