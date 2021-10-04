COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson To Seek Authorization For Booster Shot

Johnson & Johnson is seeking federal approval for its COVID-19 booster shots, which could make it the latest to be authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Monday, Oct. 4, a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical company announced that they were looking to gain approval to begin administering booster shots for its one-dose vaccine.

Last month, regulators authorized a booster shot for some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine and are considering authorization this month for recipients of the Moderna vaccine.

In total, according to reports, more than 15 million Americans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who may be at a greater risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

According to reports, the FDA has scheduled a meeting later this month with its advisory committee to determine whether to not to authorize the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

Though the vaccines have proven offer strong protection against serious illness, or potential hospitalization, US health officials now recommend boosters for some people who are immunocompromised.

Currently, Americans 65 and older, and those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions have been advised to get booster shots as a precaution.

