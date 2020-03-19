Contact Us
'COVID-19 Is Everywhere In Rockland,' Health Department Warns Residents

Kathy Reakes
Coronavirus Photo Credit: CDC
County Health Director Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert says COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across Rockland County. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government

Rockland County government officials are warning residents the novel coronavirus is "everywhere" in the county with 80 confirmed cases.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert issued a statement on Thursday, March 19, to warn residents of the widespread confirmation of COVID-19 in the county.

“It was fully expected that these numbers would continue to rise as testing continues to increase across New York State and here locally," Ruppert said. "However, it is now clear that COVID-19 is widespread within our community. The time has come that everyone here in Rockland must stay home."

Ruppert said that choices residents make on whether to stay home and take precautions will make the difference between life and death for members of the community.

Officials are telling all Rockland County residents to stay home, including children and teens not in school, unless they must get food, medical supplies, or work outside the home.

They are also encouraging residents to use delivery services when possible and to stay away from other people, following the recommendation of 6 feet.

Because of the large number of exposures in the county, officials also said the health department would no longer advise residents of potential hazard sites.

"If you become mildly ill, stay home and manage your symptoms," said Ruppert.

For information about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s novel coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with an expert who will answer questions.

