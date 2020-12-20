COVID-19: Increase In Asymptomatic Workers Closes New Jersey Amazon Warehouse

Amazon has temporarily closed a New Jersey warehouse after an in-house COVID-19 testing system found an increase of asymptomatic positive cases among workers, CNBC reports.

Employees of the Robbinsville (Mercer County)warehouse, also known as PNE5, were told Saturday that the site would close until Dec. 26, the news outlet said.

Workers will be paid for shifts missed due to site closure, Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski told CNBC.

"This is exactly why we built the program," she said, "to identify asymptomatic cases and ensure that we can take swift action to prevent spread."

The closure is out of an abundance of caution, Levandowski said.

