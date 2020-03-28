COVID-19 In Westchester: 10 Fatalities, Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

More than 7,000 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Westchester, second-most in the state outside of New York City, and County Executive George Latimer says the pandemic is spreading across all municipalities.

Of those cases, 10 resulted in fatalities, Latimer said.

Statewide, there have been 44,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly 40,000 more than any other state.

During his daily briefing on Friday, March 27, Westchester County Executive Latimer highlighted some of the hardest-hit areas Westchester, which has been at the epicenter of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley.

Latimer noted that the numbers provided from his office reflect the unincorporated sections of the part of town outside villages within the town, and the numbers reflect the actual residents of the municipality, not “zip code residents” who live in an adjacent community.

“Originally, Westchester was the leader for the most cases in New York State, when it was identified as a hotspot,” Latimer said. “The rest of the state is starting to catch up to us, and New York City is now well ahead of us.

“The hardest to find communities are now finding that they have positive cases as well. This is a pandemic. This contagion is not going to jump by a small hamlet any more than it would New York City.”

Latimer noted that the county’s data could potentially be days behind the state’s numbers. As of March 27, these were the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by the county in each Westchester municipality:

Yonkers: 301

New Rochelle: 284

Mount Vernon: 136

White Plains: 98

Port Chester: 82

Greenburgh: 81

Ossining Village: 81

Eastchester: 55

Yorktown: 55

Mount Pleasant: 49

Cortlandt: 48

Scarsdale: 45

Peekskill: 41

Harrison: 38

Mount Kisco: 34

Dobbs Ferry: 30

Rye Brook: 24

Sleepy Hollow: 24

Mamaroneck Town: 22

Tarrytown: 22

Rye City: 22

New Castle: 23

Pelham: 21

North Castle: 20

Pelham Manor: 20

Mamaroneck Village: 19

Pleasantville: 19

Bedford: 16

Bronxville: 16

Somers: 16

Larchmont: 15

Lewisboro: 15

Hastings-on-Hudson: 13

Ossining Town: 12

Irvington: 10

Briarcliff Manor: 9

Tuckahoe: 9

Ardsley: 9

Elmsford: 8

Croton-on-Hudson: 7

North Salem: 3

Pound Ridge: 2

Buchanan: 0

Of the cases reported by the county, there were 91 hospitalizations total, with 73 still being quarantined.

Latimer stressed the importance of social distancing and self-isolating during his daily briefing.

“We have kept open some parks and facilities around the county," Latimer stated. "We invite people to use them as a means to get proper exercise.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure social distancing in the parks. I am serious about this, we must maintain social distancing in our parks. If we fail to, we must shut our facilities. We do not want to, but we must if we don’t adhere to the guidelines.”

