COVID-19: 'If Things Are The Way They Are Now, We're Going To Open Schools,' Cuomo Says

Schools in New York are now likely to reopen for in-person classes in the fall amid COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview on WAMC Radio in Albany over the weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that schools will be opening up for in-person learning as long as the infection rate continues to stay steady.

Infection rates statewide has remained at approximately 1 percent for several weeks, though there have been occasional fluctuations in the numbers due to small spikes in some regions.

"Yes, if things stay where they are today, we're going to open schools," Cuomo said during the interview. "If you see a shift, then it will be different.

"Schools should plan on reopening," Cuomo added.

School districts had until Friday, July 31 to submit potential reopening plans which include in-person, remote, and hybrid-learning options.

Schools have been discussing options since the State Board of Education provided guidance to districts on Monday, July 13.

“It’s about the parents being comfortable,” Cuomo previously cautioned. “Just because a school district says ‘we’re open’ does not mean students are going to go.”

Cuomo previously announced that school districts in New York can follow plans to reopen for in-person schooling in September if COVID-19 infection rates stay at 5 percent or lower in a given region.

“We want to make sure that decision will be made with the best available data,” Cuomo said. “The facts change week-to-week, which is why we set the drop-dead date (to make a decision.)

“We will open the schools if it is safe to open the schools,” he added. “That’s the law and that’s how we’re going to proceed. I am not going to ask anyone to put their child in a situation that I would not put my child in. That’s how I make all these decisions.”

Cuomo will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 in Manhattan, when more information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

