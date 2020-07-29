Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate; Here Are Number Of New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was another slight uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Wednesday, July 29.

Of the 62,276 test results reported on Tuesday, July 28 to New York State, 715, or 1.14 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent
  • Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent
  • Tuesday, July 28: 1.3 percent

A total of 715 new COVID cases were reported statewide, bringing the total during the pandemic to 413,593. 

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 36 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 31 (up 15 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 10 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 7 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 6 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (same as a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 619 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79
  • Number ICU - 154 (+2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 76 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 72,900 (+87)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,132

