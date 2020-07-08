COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Tests In Brand-New Three-Day Data

There has been an uptick in positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 8.
Of the 57,585 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 7 in New York State, 692, or 1.2 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:
- Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent
- Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
- Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:
- Westchester, 48
- Rockland, 11
- Orange, 8
- Putnam, 4
- Dutchess, 2
- Ulster, 2
- Sullivan, 1
Here is overall state data for Tuesday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 841 (+5)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 84 (+16)
- Hospital Counties - 31
- Number ICU - 166 (+6)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 97 (-6)
- Total Discharges - 71,185 (+94)
- Deaths - 11
- Total Deaths - 24,944
