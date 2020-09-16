Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown By Town As Rockland Sees New Increase In Cases
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was a new uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Of a total of 75,087 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to New York State, 652, or 0.87 percent, were positive.

These are positivity testing rates for the last five days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 13: 1.6 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 14: 1.2 percent
  • Tuesday, Sept. 15: 1.4 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

  • Rockland, 43 (up seven from a day earlier)
  • Orange County, 35 (up 11 from a day earlier)
  • Westchester, 33 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 8 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 2 (same as a day earlier)

A total of  new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 446,366 during the pandemic.

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester and Dutchess counties) -- bringing the total to 25,410 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 483 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 69
  • Number ICU - 138 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 75,903 (+56)
  • Deaths - 4

