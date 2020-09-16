COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

There was a new uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Of a total of 75,087 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to New York State, 652, or 0.87 percent, were positive.

These are positivity testing rates for the last five days in the Hudson Valley:

Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent

Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent

Sunday, Sept. 13: 1.6 percent

Monday, Sept. 14: 1.2 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 15: 1.4 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

Rockland, 43 (up seven from a day earlier)

Orange County, 35 (up 11 from a day earlier)

Westchester, 33 (up three from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 8 (down four from a day earlier)

Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)

Putnam, 1 (down two from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 2 (same as a day earlier)

A total of new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 446,366 during the pandemic.

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester and Dutchess counties) -- bringing the total to 25,410 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 483 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted - 69

Number ICU - 138 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+7)

Total Discharges - 75,903 (+56)

Deaths - 4

